UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 6:37 PM:
Vincent Harry Kopacek, who is accused of groping a minor girl on a flight to Bozeman in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday.
Kopacek, 76, of Fredericksburg, Texas, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with abusive sexual contact.
The Department of Justice reports the government alleged in court documents that Kopacek was on an evening flight from Austin, Texas, to Bozeman and was seated by a window on the airplane.
During the flight, Kopacek reportedly reached his hand along the interior wall of the aircraft to the seat in front of him where a 15-year-old girl was seated.
Kopacek is accused of touching the girl’s arm before he moved his hand to inappropriately touch the victim.
The victim recorded the incident with her cell phone, and while on the plane, she looked at Kopacek and took photos of him.
She later described being scared and that the unwanted touching made her feel disrespected and gross.
Investigators downloaded the videos and images from Doe’s phone and confirmed Kopacek’s identity.
Kopacek faces a maximum of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.
Previous coverage from July 12, 2021:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office assisted the FBI in the probable cause arrest of a man accused of sexual assault of a minor aboard an aircraft.
A release from the FBI says 76-year-old Vincent Harry Kopacek of Fredericksburg, Texas was sitting behind a 15-year-old girl on a flight from Austin, Texas to Bozeman.
According to the criminal complaint and court documents, Kopacek inappropriately touched the girl before and during the flight the release said.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that, according to criminal complaint and documents filed in support of the complaint, on July 9, the FBI was contacted by an officer with the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Public Safety Office that the day before, on July 8, a 15-year-old girl had been assaulted while on an aircraft from Austin to Bozeman.
Court documents claim the girl was in a window seat, which was fully upright during the flight, and that Kopacek, who was sitting behind her, reached between the seat and the wall and touched the girl’s body according to the DOJ.
The victim reportedly documented the alleged abuse with her phone, and after leaving the airport, she reported it to her family, who alerted authorities.
Law enforcement made a probable cause arrest of Kopacek on July 11 on one federal count each of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.
Kopacek had an initial appearance on a criminal complaint Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
The complaint accuses Kopacek of three federal crimes: attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Kopacek faces a maximum 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release according to the Department of Justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.