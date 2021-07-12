BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office assisted the FBI in the probable cause arrest of a man accused of sexual assault of a minor aboard an aircraft.
A release from the FBI says 76-year-old Vincent Harry Kopacek of Fredericksburg, Texas was sitting behind a 15-year-old girl on a flight from Austin, Texas to Bozeman.
According to the criminal complaint and court documents, Kopacek inappropriately touched the girl before and during the flight the release said.
The victim reportedly documented the alleged abuse with her phone, and after leaving the airport, she reported it to her family, who alerted authorities.
Law enforcement made a probable cause arrest of Kopacek on one federal count each of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.
Vincent Harry Kopacek had an initial appearance Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Missoula.