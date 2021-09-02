Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR LYNDSEY COTE, A 13 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 2, 148 POUNDS, BLOND HAIR, BLUE EYES. SHE HAS HER HAIR DYED HALF BLUE AND HALF PINK. LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE SHIRT, FRAYED JEAN SHORTS, AND SNAKESKIN NIKE SLIDES. LYNDSEY LEFT HER HOUSE AT 740 TURNER STREET APPROXIMATELY 7:00 PM. SHE STATED SHE WAS GOING TO THE END OF THE ROAD TO THE MAILBOX. SHE HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE. SHE LEFT HER CELL PHONE AT HOME, WHICH SHE ALWAYS KEEPS WITH HER. THERE IS NO KNOWN DESTINATION OF WHERE SHE MIGHT HAVE GONE. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY, AS HER DISAPPEARANCE LOOKS SUSPICIOUS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON LYNDSEY COTE, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300 OR CALL 9 1 1