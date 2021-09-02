BELGRADE, Mont. - The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and donate this September.
Throughout the state of Montana, the American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives.
By donating blood at an American Red Cross blood drive one can help save up to three lives.
Recently, blood donor turnout has dropped nearly 10%.
The American Red Cross said as the summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and wildfire season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet the hospital demand.
Although, the Red Cross is hopeful that their new donor app which allows donors to track their blood, will motivate more people to donate and see where their blood is making a difference.
Blood donor, Christ Hildebrandt at the Belgrade blood drive on Thursday said his last blood donation traveled from Montana to New York.
Now to donate blood, one needs to be at least 16-years-old and anyone younger than 18-years-old needs parental consent.
A donor must weigh at least 110 lbs and feel healthy when arriving at the donation site.
Montanans that give blood Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
More information on the American Red Cross blood drives, locations, dates and, appointments can be found here.