GALLATIN GATEWAY, MONT. - For those who can remember, Gallatin Gateway used to have a celebration on the anniversary of becoming a town called The Birthday Bash.
The last one happened in 1996, but this year the Willing Workers Ladies Aid who run the Gallatin Gateway Community Center is bringing it back Saturday, July 30.
"Everybody just started showing up. We had a couple of planning meetings and everybody jumped on board and said lets do this! Gateway is a great community and loves a good party," said Lauri Olsen.
This years theme is "back to the future" and Lauri says to keep your eye open for a DeLorean.
The full-day celebration starts with the Bash Dash at 8 AM, a 5K run and a 1K run, registration is before the race begins and is by donation which goes to the Gallatin School Foundation.
After the race there is a fireman breakfast at the fire station on Mill Street followed by a parade at 11 AM.
They will have a history museum presentation, vendors market, lawn games, bingo and scavenger hunt.
As it rolls into the evening there will be a BBQ dinner and street dancing with live music starting at 5 PM.
All of this takes place at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center and within a few blocks on Mill Street. Olsen joked that the parade may have to do a few laps considering how small the town is.
Olsen says the whole community was on board and came together to put on this event.
"Everyone is welcome. It will be a fun, great day."
More info can be found on their facebook event page here.
