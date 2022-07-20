BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off in Bozeman on Wednesday.
Last year, the fair saw record breaking numbers with more than 60,000 people joining in on the fun.
This year, the fair is expecting an even larger crowd and, fair staff said Wednesday that they have already broken a record for the most pre-sold tickets.
Big Sky Country State Fair Marketing Coordinator, Amanda Clemetson said there is a bunch of new entertainment at the fair this summer.
Some of the new additions include duck races, extreme high divers, magic shows, a monster truck show, and special performances.
Wednesday's concert features T.I. and special guest, Willie Jones.
In addition, many of the traditional rides and events are still around this year too.
A full list of all the events happening at the fair can be found here.
If you are planning a trip to the fair this year, Big Sky Country State Fair staff encourages people to download their new iPhone and Android application.
The app allows users to plan and explore the events happening daily at the fairgrounds.
Fair tickets can still be purchased online and at the fairground gates.
More information about the Big Sky Country State Fair can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.