BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman School Board voted unanimously to appoint Casey Bertram as interim superintendent for the Bozeman School District's 2021-2022 school year Wednesday.
Bertram previously served as Hawthorne Elementary School Principal, Bozeman Public School Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Technology, and Interim Co-Superintendent.
He will continue his role as interim co-superintendent until July 1, 2021, and hold his new position until June 2022.
Bozeman School Board Chair Sandra Wilson explained the new role of interim superintendent, "Would serve with the superintendent duties throughout the 2021-2022 school year and will assume the duties of the superintendent as an acting superintendent."
Bertram was appointed the interim position after Superintendent Bob Connors was placed on administrative leave in November 2020.
Wilson said the Bozeman school board will begin their search for a permanent superintendent this fall.
