BELGRADE, Mont. - The Central Valley Fire District Station decontamination facility is the first in the nation.
The station received 2020 recognition from the Fire Industry Education Resource Organization (F.I.E.R.O) and Firehouse magazine with awards in the station’s innovative and lost cost design.
Also, the station received an award from Montana Architecture Group for the best design building using different types of building martial.
Fire Chief Ron Lindroth said the decontamination facility goal is to avoid long-term health effects such as cancer, workman compensation claims, and maintain a healthy workforce.
"When we were designing the facility firefighter cancer is a loss of life that is actually higher than on the job injuries death," Lindroth said.
In addition, the decontamination facility has been extremely helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To my knowledge, we haven't had a single firefighter get COVID while on duty so between the personal protective equipment and all-out cleaning procedures keeping our ambulance sterilized."
Lindroth also said fire stations across the nation have reached out to him about the award-winning decontamination facility for feedback.