The City of Belgrade looking to lunch new websites for planning projects

BELGRADE- The city of Belgrade is working on two planning projects as part of the new Be Heard Belgrade website.
The website features discussion forums, polls, surveys, and crowdsource mapping to help residents provide ideas and feedback to the City of Belgrade.
The site gives you a chance to have your say on both new as well as existing projects.
Right now, city leaders are hoping to hear feedback on the Belgrade Area Zoning Regulation project and the Downtown Design Plan,
The feedback towards the Downtown Design Plan will contribute to revitalizing Belgrade’s commercial center by enhancing streetscapes and other public improvements.
