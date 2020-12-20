The City of Bozeman announced 2020 Bozeman Beautification Award winners

BOZEMAN, Mont, - The City of Bozeman and the Bozeman Beautification Advisory Board announced the 2020 award winners.
The Bozeman Beautification award has been around since 1997 to highlight all the great things in the community.
The awards include businesses, organizations, individuals, and service groups.
This year, the annual awards looked a little different due to COVID-19.
Although, they were not able to celebrate in-person the board still wanted to keep the tradition going.
Chair of the Board, Terry Quatraro said, “Of course this year was a strange year to say it mildly we were not able to assemble a large group and I felt that in August and September rather than just ignore this event and the positive effect it has on the community that we would go ahead and continue the event and also include some groups and individuals in spite of the pandemic went out of their way to make their environment or the community environment more attractive.”
The Bozeman Beautification Advisory Board had a diverse group of winners.
Here is a list of the 2020 Beautification Award Winners...
Neighborhood Revitalization | | 410 S. Church | Archer Construction HQ
Adaptive Reuse | Kimpton Armory Hotel
Sparking Joy & Spreading Whimsy | Flutterby Thicket Fairy Garden
Sustainable Style | Norm Asbjornson Hall
Landscapes in Focus | Great Old Broads for Wilderness and Bozeman Women’s Activity Group - Interstate Clean-up
This is Home | 536 N. Montana Ave "MT Nest Residence"
Active Spaces | Van Winkle Stadium and BYEP Skate Park
Boldly Bozeman | Rainbow Crosswalks
Innovative Infill | Shine Beer Sanctuary & Lapa Grill | 332 S. Church Ave
Art All Around | Buzzard's Window Art
Neighborhood Gem | Bogert Pool Mosaic
Density by Design | SOBO Urban Lofts | 602 N. Willson
Inviting Outdoor Spaces | N. Black Ave Pocket Park
Building Well, Living Well | 304 S. Tracy
Acts of Neighborliness | Amy Kelley Hoitsma