BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman shut down the Bozeman Swim Center as a precaution and now they are working to make repairs to the building.
Before closing the center, the city was working to install new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system until workers found issues with the roof and structural integrity of the building.
The facility had to stop its operations immediately and, more than 1,200 people are currently faced without a place to recreate indoors.
Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department Director Mitch Overton said, "The many different user's groups from the high school the high school does have their physical education classes here also the high school swim team swims here a number of private competitive swim group aqua fitness general recreation swimmers lap swimmer and the Master swim team."
To give the community access to another public pool the city is working to move all their pool staff and equipment to Bogart Pool.
"So our projected opening date has been June 20th and right now we are moving everything over there to open as soon as humanly possible and if we can even open it to some groups, we will do that before a fully opening," Overton said.
The Ridge Athletic Clubs said they have seen more people using their indoor pool since the swim center closure but, they can't keep up with that much volume.
Although, the Bozeman Hot Spring said they are prepared for an influx of people as summer approaches and explained that people can use their pool if needed.
This week the city is meeting with contractors to see how long the construction and repairs is going to take.
Overton said that the swim center will for sure be closed for the next six months.
More information about the closure can be found here.
