The City of Bozeman Hires new Neighborhoods Program Coordinator

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman has hired its new Neighborhoods Program Coordinator.
Dani Hess joins the city with experience in both engagement and partnership building.
The Neighborhoods Program helps citizens to stay informed about the community, organizes neighborhood associations, and assists citizens to get involved in the decisions affecting our neighborhoods and community.
Hess graduated from MSUs Community Health program and previously worked at Western Transportation Institute where she focused on the intersection of health and the built environment.
Before taking her new position Hess worked with partners from MSU, Bozeman Health, and others in support of the Bozeman Commuter Project.
She also collaborated with the Neighborhoods Program and Bozeman Public Works to direct pop-up traffic calming projects with neighbors concerned about the safety of those walking, biking, and driving on local streets.