BOZEMAN- Starting March 17, 2020, due to the coronavirus the City of Bozeman will be shutting down facilities until further notice.
These facilities include:
-Bozeman Swim Center
-Story Mill Community Center & Parks and Recreation Department main office
-Beall Park Recreation Center
-Lindley Center
-Story Mansion
The city saying via tweet that all recreation facility reservations are canceled until further notice, full refunds for canceled reservations will be issued.
Right now the city will not accept new reservations for recreation and park facilities until May 1, 2020.
Also joining the list for local cancellations and closures is the Library which is now closed to the public until further notice.
The book drops are closed and due dates have been extended for 8 weeks.