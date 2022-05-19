BOZEMAN, Mont. - To address staffing shortages and demonstrate the value of staff, the City of Bozeman raised its minimum wage for non-represented positions and summer short-term workers from $15 to $21 an hour.
The new wages will go into effective May 24th, 2022 for all positions.
The City of Bozeman is also offering a signing bonus of $1000 for full-time positions and $500 for part-time positions.
According to the city, with this wage increase to $21 an hour, Summer short term workers could earn up to a $16,120 gross over the summer as well as receive training and certifications paid for by the city.
City of Bozeman Human Resource Associate Stephanie Henry said the city understands how competitive the market in Bozeman is and they want their staff to be able to live in the city they work.
"As you know the cost of living in Bozeman has increased a lot and the city recognizes that and we truly care about our employees and how much they serve our community. So, this is giving back to the employees where we can and looking for areas in our budget to be able to increase our wages to remain competitive in the market and then also for retention purposes," Henry said.
The money that is being used for the wage increases are coming from payroll savings from job positions the city has not been able to fill.
As of Thursday, the city said they needed to fill 78 positions.
City of Bozeman has jobs available in Parks & Recreation, Aquatics, Forestry, Streets, Human Resources, and Gallatin County is seeking 911 Dispatchers and Records Clerks.
More information about those positions and links to apply can be found here.
