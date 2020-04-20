The City of Bozeman to meet Monday to move forward with new city manager hiring

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman is getting closer to appointing a permanent city manager.
Right now the potential new candidate is a man by the name of Jeff Mihelich.
He is currently serving as the Deputy City Manager for Fort Collins, CO and brings 28 years of experience with public agencies and city management to the table.
The Mayor of Bozeman, Chris Mehl says that Mihelich has experience with running staff the size of the City of Bozeman and would bring the experience needed to guide Bozeman through this current phase of its growth.
“Some consistent steady leadership at this time of turmoil will really be helpful for the city,” Mehl said, “having someone that’s going to be here for a number of years they have the experience they want to be here that consistency is really going to help us during this crisis.”
The mayor says Fort Collins, CO has a similar layout to the City of Bozeman with a university and a strong economic sector.
This is the experience that the city believes will be helpful in making him an effective leader on day one.
“Experience and the personal skills,” Mehl said, "[Fort Collins, CO, went] through some of the same things Bozeman’s going through, he seems to be a great fit.”
Currently, Bozeman has been operating with an interim city manager since the previous one step down to move closer to her hometown.
The Bozeman city commission will hold a public meeting to discuss the finalist for city manager Monday, April 20, 2020.
This is a virtual meeting that will be taking place and they’re asking as many members of the public to call aunt and leave feedback.