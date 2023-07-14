BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Ellen Theatre is reopening its doors after three months of renovation on their stage and rigging.
Since 2005, the theatre has undergone many renovations, all to make the theatre more comfortable, beautiful and enjoyable. During the pandemic, they were able to get a lot of that kind of work done, said the Ellen’s executive director, John Ludin.
The latest updates make the stage much more functional.
The theatre was built in 1919 and until now, the stage rigging was also from 1919. Like you see in old movies, they still used sandbags, hemp ropes and old pulleys to move set pieces, lighting and backdrops. Ludin said while this system was safe, functional and inspected every year, the new system is much more versatile.
“And so now it's, you know, cabling and lead weights and we put in a lot of steel structure to support more weight so we can do a lot more. It'skind of a game changer in terms of what we're able to do with scenery and lighting and curtains and, you know, backdrops, everything to make the best theatrical experience that we can.”
They also added an inch and half to the stage, making it thicker and more supportive, he said.
Now, the stage is opening back up for the summer production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” The show will run July 14-30.
Montana Theatreworks first purchased The Ellen in 2005 and reopened it in 2008 after serious renovations.
In its early days, the theatre was a vaudeville house. It later fell into disrepair after years without use.
All the repairs have been community funded with donations and grant money.
“You know, there's just enough people here to keep it going. So that's good. It's been great that the support has been really quite wonderful,” Ludin said.
