The Gallatin Valley Food Bank hosting annual Shred For Sure event Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Valley Food Bank is hosting its annual Shred For Sure event.
The food bank is giving you the chance to protect your identity and help feed the community at the same time.
American Bank Bozeman is partnering with Gallatin Valley Food Bank by accepting non-perishable food donations, in exchange.
Tear It Up, LLC will be on-site to shred your items.
Items that can be shredded:
- Medical Records
- Legal Documents Receipts
- Inventory Lists
- Tax Records
- Cancelled Checks
- Payroll Records
- Financial Records
- Accounting Records
You can stop by Bozeman West Branch Friday, June 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and you can RSVP by following this link.