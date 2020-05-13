The Hoot postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19

LIVINGSTON- The Hoot which is a small music festival hosted in Livingston had to be canceled and postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Livingston Hoot is a one-day free family-friendly festival, this year would’ve been the sixth year of bringing thousands of friends, family, and visitors onto Main Street in Livingston to listen to music and support local business.
Hoot event producers have decided to postpone until Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Headliner Marc Broussard and opening band Wylie and the Wild West will be back next year, along with vendors, and the, kids area.
But this year the husband and wife organizing team of Joanne Gardner Lowell and John Lowell felt the right thing to do for the community was to put things on hold.
“The Hoot has become such a community celebration and families, generations of families come,” Joanne Gardner Lowell said, “We can’t imagine how you can have a Hoot without hugging, without dancing, without interacting with each other, without kids playing together in a ball crawl- it’s all about connection we can’t wait to get it back but we can’t do it right now.”
The Lowell who is also known as the producers of the event feel by 2021 they will then have learned how to manage an event like this to ensure the safety of the public along with maintaining the fun,
With the number of people that come into the city for the event, they feel there is no way to do it safely this year public health is a top priority.
“The businesses, I’m sure are disappointed they are all struggling to survive,” John Lowell said, “The Hoot… brings a lot of people and a lot of fiscal stimulus to the downtown area, we feel bad for them, we feel bad for all of us, but we will be back we will get through this thing.”
The Hoots busiest show 12,000 people were in attendance making it the single largest single-day tourism event recorded in the state of Montana.