LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The 96th Livingston Roundup Rodeo tickets are officially on sale.

This year's general admission Rodeo tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Livingston Chamber of Commerce and Murdoch's in Livingston, Bozeman, and Four Corners.

Ticket sales for the cover grandstand at the arena are already sold out for July 3 and 4.

Last year, the Livingston Roundup Rodeo was canceled due to COVID-19, and the community is thrilled to welcome over 500 contestants to compete in the independence day event.

The rodeo will be held July 2-4 bring over 10,000 spectators to the Livingston Roundup arena.

Also, this year the Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association, is hosting an online silent auction to raise money for the rodeo's three firework shows.

The Livingston Roundup Association said the event will be a full house and tickets are available for purchase until they sell out.

More information on this year's Livingston Roundup Rodeo tickets and silent auction can be found here.