"The Match' at the Moonlight Basin raises over $3 million to support food banks

BIG SKY, MONTANA- Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Aaron Rodgers came to Big Sky for "The Match” at the Moonlight Basin. They put on a great game of golf but the legacy of “The Match” will be one of charity.
CrossHarbor Capital, which owns Lone Mountain Land Company and operates Moonlight Basin, says that the game was a great way to show off the beauty of Montana but also a great way to make an impact in their community.
"We are very proud to have had this opportunity to host the match at Moonlight Basin this summer, and to show the world how special Big Sky is,” Matt Kidd the managing director of CrossHarbor Capital said.
Kidd went onto say that the financial impact of this event on Big Sky is one that he’s proud of.
“Over $3 million [raised] to fight hunger locally and nationally, made the day even better,” Kidd said.
Cash from the event will stay locally and be dispersed across the country.
Dozens of other smaller events took place throughout “The Match,” to fight food hunger. CrossHarbor Capital says it is excited to host more events like this in the future in Big Sky.
The Big Sky Food Bank supports close to 700 people throughout the course of the year and it will be getting a huge donation from this golf event.