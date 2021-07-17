“The Mighty Spork” food truck hits the road for Kids Summer Lunch Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Fork and Spoon is now able to help people with food insecurities on the road with their “Mighty Spork” food truck heading to locations around Southwest Montana.
Thanks to COVID-19 relief funding, the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) of Bozeman was able to start up their mobile food truck, “The Might Spork” to help the Fork & Spoon reach and serve the more rural areas in Southwest Montana.
The HRDC Fork & Spoon is Montana’s only pay-what-you-can restaurant and in conjunction with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank they offer a kids free summer lunch program to families across Southwest Montana.
Gallatin County families can pick up healthy lunch meals Monday-Friday around lunchtime at nine locations in Bozeman and an additional seven meal sites across Gallatin and Park County.
“The Might Spork” sets up in Belgrade next to River Rock Pond on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at 5:30 p.m. to help serve anyone with food insecurities.
Kids eat free and adults are encouraged to pay-what-they-can for their meals and even pay-it-forward for the next family if they are able to do so.
The HRDC Childhood Nutrition Program Coordinator Lyra Leigh-Nedbor said back in 2013 they could only serve lunches across four sites with 200 lunches a day, but now can do 500 lunches a day with 11 sites across Gallatin County.
Catering Chef and Events Coordinator Jacquie Colt said in just three days they have seen around 200 people a week for the food truck.
“I don’t know if I realized how much fun it was going to be, you know it’s so much work to get something like this going that once we actually got on the road and started interacting with people and setting up in different areas, everybody seems to be having a blast, we’re having a blast on the truck, it’s just been a great time so far,” Colt said.
You can find more about the Kids Summer Lunch Program, locations and resources from the HRDC here.