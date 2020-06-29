The Pasture Drive-In sells out Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan

MANHATTAN- The Manhattan family which owns “The Pasture Drive-In,” says the Garth Brooks concert was a smashing success.
The Blanchard family says in total they had 150 cars in The Pasture a beautiful sunset and a crazy lightning storm!
Every time the lightning or thunder happened, everyone would cheer.
“It was especially amazing when it was happening during Garth Brooks’ song, “The Thunder Rolls,” Keeley Blanchard said.
The Pasture had a live band, “Western Skies,” food from the 4-H, and even a small racetrack where kids could race cars.
The Pasture host movies in the field, coming up they plan to have a Harry Potter night, you can find out more here.