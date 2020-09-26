The person behind downtown Bozeman’s summer flower basket tradition

BOZEMAN- Every summer on the sidewalks of Main Street and intersecting roads flower baskets are put up on street lights but by whom?
Alyssa Simmons is a seasonal employee of the city of Bozeman that said she isn’t entirely sure what her job title is.
“I think about early June I had seen a post that they wanted some help, the city of Bozeman needed help with watering and fertilizing and taking care of the wonderful flower baskets for the summer and I jumped on that opportunity and I really wanted to be part of that,” Simmons said.
The Downtown Bozeman Partnership runs the tradition and district manager Emily Cope said its all to make downtown more pleasing to the eye.
“They're iconic, people love when they go up… they just add a welcoming and attractive element to downtown for the community to come down shop grab a bite to eat and pop into their favorite business,” Cope said.
Simmons works weekdays but not during regular hours, in fact her day job is working for the admissions office at Montana State University.
“The day starts really early, I wouldn’t say I’m usually a morning person, but for this I was pretty motivated to get up about 2:30 every morning,” Simmons said. “Not that many people I think really even know that I do this.”
If you’re up early enough, you can see Simmons and her water truck she named Winston on Main Street.
“Winston’s the true hero because I can’t do any of this without Winston running well and bringing the 500 gallons of water around downtown Bozeman every morning,” Simmons explained.
After about three hours, Simmons waters about 260 flower baskets.
“Usually the flower baskets stay up until the end of September, I think a lot probably depends on the weather… I’ll be sad to see them go from downtown when the seasons over, but you know that’s one of the things we love is the changes of seasons and it’s something to look forward to again next summer,” Simmons said.
The Downtown Bozeman Partnership said you can always sponsor the flower baskets at any time including for next summer, their information can be found here