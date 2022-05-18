LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A local non-profit, The Producer Partnership is getting ready to open the first federally-inspected meat processing facility in Montana to help end hunger in Montana.
According to the Montana Food Bank Network, approximately 1 in 10 Montanans struggle with hunger and nearly 35,500 children live in food-insecure homes.
The meat process facility will be able to process 15 animals a day.
Producer Partnership started in the spring of 2020 when an increase of Montanans were faced with food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility allows local farmers and ranchers to donate their animals to the organization and then Producer Partnership will pay to have each animal processed.
Matt Pierson, President of the Producer Partnership said, "We will be able to help producers get tax benefit on animals that they usually sell for next to nothing but also be able to take that product and be able to help people in need in the state through the food banks through the schools through everybody and keep everything more local."
The donated animals may be non-calf-producing heifers, injured, or retiring cows or bulls.
Pierson explained that the facility will be able to process animals such as a goat and even a bison.
Once the livestock is processed the meat will be donated to Montana Food Bank Network and other charitable organizations across the state.
Most of the meat will be turned into hamburgers.
The new meat processing plant is fully staffed and set to open in the middle of June.
Although, the Producer Partnership still needs $250,000 more to finish out its capital campaign, according to Pierson.
More information about The Producer Partnership can be found here.
