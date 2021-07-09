BOZEMAN, Mont. - Randash Auto Center is feeling the effects of the global computer chip shortage that has slowed down vehicle production and constrained the availability of new and used cars.
Chad Randash has been in the used car industry since 2007 and said on average Randash Auto has around 50 to 60 cars on their lot.
Right now, the dealership has only 22 cars on their lot due to the shortage.
Many used car dealerships are competing to buy vehicles against new car dealerships.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have moved to the state of Montana in need of a car.
"A lot of people are moving out of big cities with mass transportation and need vehicles so finding vehicles here especially in Montana has been very difficult," Randash said.
He also says the limited supply is causing car prices to increase.
The cost of a car has risen from $3,000 to $5,000 from last year.
Randash is asking residents who are not using their vehicles to come into the store and get a quote and sell it because right now is the best time.
