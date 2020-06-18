The Springs at Bozeman to host Father’s Day car parade

BOZEMAN- The Springs at Bozeman will host a Father’s Day car parade on June 18, 2020, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. you can get in line for the parade by driving your car to 27th Ave. and falling in line behind The Springs at Bozeman marked van.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will do two slow laps around the community.
The Springs asks you to honk, wave, clap and cheer outside your car windows to celebrate Father’s Day at the facility in a different way this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs, street chalk, balloons, and streamers are highly encouraged.
In order to get a spot in the parade the assisted living facility asks that you call the front desk.
You can find out more here.