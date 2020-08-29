The Spur Line celebrates 10 years in Livingston giving back to the community

LIVINGSTON- With the support of their customers over the past 10 years, the ranch and pet supply store in Livingston, Montana, has been able to give back to 50 organizations, groups, and individuals with over $50,000 in goods and monetary donations.
“A lot of it is just those silent auction fundraisers when somebody is sick and needs money or one of our customers or the local fire departments or supporting all the boosters at the school,” Jordan Aller, co-owner of The Spur Line, said.
Taking care of the community is what The Spur Line prides itself in doing as one of the backbone businesses in Livingston.
“We’re the go-to place for knowledge and for questions and information, we’ve worked hard to establish relationships with our customers and from the big ranches in the area to the ladies that have two goats that we you know help feed and take care of,” said Aller.
Aller believes that the small-town atmosphere of the community is one of the reasons they have been so successful.
“We’re the ones that close early for the funerals, we’re the ones that give your kids the first jobs, were the ones that let you take a bag of cat food because you forgot your wallet and come find you in a week and remind you to pay us so there’s just that really small town mentality that I think gets kind of lost in today’s busy and rush and I think people especially in the last few months have really appreciated that and turned back into that.”
Co-owner of The Spur Line Heidi Torgerson said they’ve seen a steady increase in sales as well.
“In fact I think I’ve had to increase some of my ordering a little bit because people have gotten more chickens, more dogs to entertain themselves with which is great they bring their puppies in to the store we love to meet them and play with them, our dogs like to play with them so that’s been kind of fun,” Torgerson said.
The two co-owners agree that taking care of pets as well as people in Park County is something they take pride in.
“It’s been awesome since day one the support that we’ve had, and it’s been an amazing 10 years more than we could have ever imagined and were looking forward to many more years hopefully,” said Aller. “Thank you to our community and customers because they’re awesome.”
