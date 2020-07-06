BOZEMAN, Mont. - Officials in Gallatin County are asking residents to keep a running list of the people they've been in contact with and the places they've been to, saying that it's a simple, daily practice that could help slow the spread of COVID-19.
You're asked to jot down on a notepad or the note app in your phone the name of each person you interact with (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) and each place you go to. Health officials say a contact list could be vital if someone ends up contracting COVID.
Keeping track of the people that you are in contact with speeds up the process of health officials and nurses contacting them and getting them tested and into quarantine, which in turn slows down the spread of the virus.
Contact tracing has been going on as long as public health has been around.
"You name the communicable disease," says Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley," from tuberculosis to whooping cough to COVID-19, we've been using some form of contact tracing to limit the spread of the disease."
It's one of the best ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus especially within the Gallatin County community, since health officials like Kelley have said that COVID is mostly growing in the area through community spread.
The more close contacts you have, the more people will have to go into quarantine should you get COVID.
"I think it's a really useful way for people to think about what their interactions are and the risk of their interactions," says Kelley. "Think about, you know, if you got sick on Tuesday and someone said to you, 'Okay tell me everybody who you've been in close contact with since two days before you got sick' - how long is that list?"
Younger people tend to have more contacts, and that may be a factor in why there's been an uptick in people in their 20s and 30s contracting the virus.
Here's a tip to use when you're keeping track: if you can't think of who you've been around just because there's so many people, then you're probably already around too many. Kelley says reviewing the list frequently could help residents be more aware of who they're putting at risk by interacting with them.