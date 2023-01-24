UPDATE: JAN. 24 AT 9:31 A.M.
The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman have been identified.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said in a social media post the victims were identified as Abdiaziz Adan, 33, and Sharmarke Ali, 36, both of Minnesota.
According to GCSO, a semi-tractor trailer exited the roadway and landed onto the railroad tracks underneath the East Main overpass.
The victims' cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen, and the manner was ruled an accident, according to GCSO.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police officers were dispatched to the E Main Interchange off of I-90 for a semi-truck on the railroad tracks.
Two people were found to be trapped inside the truck and additional resources were directed to the crash location, the Bozeman Police Department reported.
Officers worked with Bozeman Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Highway Patrol throughout the incident, however, the people inside were declared deceased on the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” the Bozeman Police Department wrote. ”We thank our partnering agencies for their professionalism and teamwork. Montana Highway Patrol is the primary investigating agency of the crash.”
We have reached out out to Montana Highway Patrol for more information regarding this accident and will update this article when we learn more.
