BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni.
Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago.
On the night of September 21, 1996, the academically bright, witty and active Belgrade High School Sophomore was found lying face-down, floating in shallow, marshy waters at a popular fishing access site.
She was breathless. She was lifeless. She was deceased.
Twenty-six years later, Danni's sister says that her death remains the greatest mystery of her lifetime, as well as for her parents and brother.
Who would kill a smart, active, outgoing and genuinely kind 15-year-old?
And just as important, she wants to know: Why?
And so does law enforcement. Within recent years, they've reopened the cold case files to answer that question and so many more.
"Losing Danni was probably the most significant defining and informative thing to happen in my entire life. I was 12 years old when Danni was murdered," said Danielle's younger sister, Stephanie Mollet. "That person took it way, way over the line to the point where they held her face down, she choked on mud until her heart stopped beating."
While the manner in which Danielle died is still listed as "undetermined," two years ago and with the pressure of a tenacious detective, the sheriff's office renewed its efforts to solve her murder.
'The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide' is our Season 7 Finale of our "Montana Murder Mysteries" podcast is available here or wherever you get your audio.
