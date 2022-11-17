'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town.
For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game to keep your eyes on.
"I'm really excited, this week is anticipated throughout the year," Heck said. "In some ways, it's almost bigger than Frisco because this is Montana's national championship."
Heck was born and raised in Sidney, Montana and is always lending a helping hand to other Montana-grown people.
"I talk to a lot of the local girls about joining the cheer team," Heck said. "It's just really awesome to be there for them and let them know you don't have to come from a giant school... cheerleading for your entire life."
Heck will graduate with a nursing degree from MSU in May and plans to stay close to home. Her main goal is to provide resources to the state she believes are lacking.
"I just have seen that Montana doesn't have the psychiatric, mental health resources I think it needs," Heck said. "I plan on staying here and serving the community."
