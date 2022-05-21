BOZEMAN, Mont. - The winners of the 2022 Sweet Pea Festival poster and t-shirts were announced Saturday.
Ivy Bennett, a 13-year-old from Bozeman won this year’s kids' t-shirt contest and loves to experiment with her art and be outdoors.
“I really enjoy my time spent riding my bike, swimming, and hanging out with my friends and family. I'm a member of the Artistic Swimming Club. I'm grateful to my art teacher for this wonderful opportunity,” Bennet told festival organizers.
The winner of the adult t-shirt contest is Micah Rott, who is a graphic designer for Olathe, Kansas.
Rott’s parents live in Bozeman and she herself has attended many Sweet Pea Festivals. She was also the winner of the 2017 Sweet Pea poster contest.
Emily Johnson is this year’s poster contest winner.
Johnson was born and raised in Bozeman and has taken a variety of art classes in the Bozeman School District.
After graduating from Bozeman High School in 2015, Johnson earned a nursing degree from Montana State University and moved to Washington state after getting married. She currently works in an Intensive Care Unit and is passionate about helping others.
