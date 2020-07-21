BOZEMAN, Mont. - Thousands of Americans are at risk of losing their home this weekend. The federal CARES Act expires this Saturday, July 25 and many Americans have only been able to keep their heads above water because of its rental forgiveness program.
Thousands of Montanans lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, making it hard for them to pay rent.
And they're looking for help, with one Montana legal resource saying they've seen 56,000 unique views on their COVID-19 self-help housing resource web page. And that's just scratching the surface of the issue.
With eviction looming on the horizon for many Montanans, organizations around the state have seen a flood of people looking for help.
Bozeman's Help Center has seen an 83% percent increase in calls about housing concerns since mid-March, compared to the same time period last year.
Helena's Montana Legal Services Association has seen 252 housing-related requests for help with issues connected to COVID so far. 113 of those requests say they're facing eviction.
The Greater Gallatin United Way and the One Valley Community Foundation are collaborating on the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, which was created to help address the needs that have arisen because of the pandemic for southwest Montana individuals and organizations. Since March 23, the fund has raised more than $441,741 in financial relief for Madison, Gallatin, Park, and Meagher counties organizations.
Judith Heilman, founder and Executive Director of The Montana Racial Equity Project, says the people she's spoken to are feeling one thing.
"Fear. Plain, old unadulterated fear. 'What am I gonna do? How am I gonna be able to care for myself?'"
Experts are concerned the pandemic could create a homelessness crisis.
Tal Goldin, Director of Advocacy at the Montana Legal Services Association explains that the issues are exacerbated for many low-income people, many of whom are on the front lines of the pandemic as grocery store workers, delivery services, and more.
"You don't have health coverage. You're living on the streets in the middle of a pandemic," Goldin explains. "The natural results of that are, unfortunately, pretty obvious."
Goldin adds that he expects to see a wave of court filings for evictions when the CARES Act expires on July 25.
The Montana Racial Equity Project is one of those organizations trying to keep Montanans off the streets. Heilman, as head of The Montana Racial Equity Project, is in charge of distributing the funds.
And even though the CARES Act ends this Saturday, Heilman says this issue is far from over.
"I don't think very many people realize now how this is an ongoing situation that's going to be months long."
In the last few months, she's seen dozens of requests for assistance totaling up to $30,000 in rental payments. The fund is running on donations.
The situation is often even more severe for some Montanans.
"If you have black or brown skin, it's even harder," explains Heilman. "Things just aren't available to you as easily."
If you want to apply for assistance through the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, call 2-1-1 or click here for more information.
Print out a letter for your landlord, courtesy of Montana Law Help, by clicking here.
If you want to donate to the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, you can do so through The Montana Racial Equity Project by clicking here. Be sure to include a note that the funds should be directed to COVID-19 Response Fund and housing assistance.