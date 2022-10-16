BOZEMAN, Mont. - Many across Bozeman are without power Sunday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy’s outage map is reporting thousands of customers in Bozeman are impacted by the outage. According to their twitter, crews are en route to repair the outage.
We have reached out to NorthWestern Energy and are waiting to hear back regarding a cause for the outage.
It appears the substation at College St. and 11th Ave. has gone down
People in the area are reporting hearing a boom before power was lost.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.