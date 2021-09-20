THREE FORKS, Mont. - Three Forks' new outdoor ice rink at Stevenson Park is gearing up for this winter.
Right now, the city is seeking support from businesses and individuals to help complete the $177,000 project on time.
The funds will go towards new ice rink boards, liners, lights, a refrigeration system, a concrete pad, and renovations to the current warming hut.
Three Forks Mayor, Sean Gifford said he also applied for a tourism grant to help fund the ice rink and promote the city's winter economy.
"Cause a lot of our service industry business slows down in the winter and then also a place for rural kids to recreate a lot of the stuff is focused more in the bigger areas in Gallatin County. There is not much for our children to do out here so this will be a nice place for our kids to recreate in the winter," Gifford said.
During the month of September, the city's goal is to raise enough money to get new nets to help stop hockey pucks from going into the street and hitting cars.
Community members interested in donating to the ice rink can drop off cash or a check at the Three Forks City Hall.
Mayor Gifford said the city is still looking for locals to volunteer and help main the ice rink this winter.
The rink is set to open around Thanksgiving but the date is subject to change depending on weather conditions.