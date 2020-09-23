Three Forks woman sells cookies on honor system for passersby of Madison Buffalo Jump

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...EASTERN GLACIER/TOOLE/CENTRAL/EASTERN PONDERA/LIBERTY, HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES, LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISTRICT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, LINCOLN RANGER DISTRICT OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT * HUMIDITY: 20-30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA ON THURSDAY AS A PACIFIC COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH THE REGION. LOWEST HUMIDITY ON THURSDAY WILL OCCUR ACROSS LOWER ELEVATION GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE VEGETATION IS DRIEST AND COULD CONTRIBUTE TO RAPID SPREAD IF A FIRE DEVELOPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CAROL WOODWARD NUTT. SHE IS AN 80 YEAR OLD FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 150 POUNDS, AND HAS WHITE HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. CAROL LEFT FROM DISCOVERY CARE CENTER IN HAMILTON, MONTANA, TUESDAY EVENING AROUND 830 PM. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A LIGHT BLUE JACKET, JEANS, AND WHITE SHOES, AND SHE WAS CARRYING A PEACH-COLORED HANDBAG. CAROL HAS SEVERE COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT, AND IS NOT ABLE TO MAKE DECISIONS FOR HERSELF. SHE MAY POSSIBLY BE IN ROUTE TO THE KALISPELL AREA OR TO UTAH. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT CAROL WOODWARD NUTT, PLEASE CONTACT THE HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 363-2100, OR DIAL 9 1 1.