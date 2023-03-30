BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Fire Department has three new people starting their first probationary year with the department and ten weeks of basic training in the fire academy.
The three recruits will be pretty busy their first ten weeks. They will work 40 hours per week while training in things like leadership, forcible entries, hose handling, ladders and extrication, among other important things.
Operations Chief Jason Kolman said after those ten weeks, they spend the rest of the year working and getting acquainted with the department. Their schedules change to working 48 hours on, 96 off. This is the time for them to continue honing the skills they learn in training.
By the end of the year, they will complete their Firefighter I and II national certifications.
“Really the next year is finetuning all those skills. They need to learn to how be part of a team. That’s a really critical piece, is understanding shift work, and being on a team and getting along. So, it’sa very well-rounded skillset they need to develop,” Kolman said.
The final two courses are live fire and safety and survival training, which will take place at the end of May and beginning of June.
“So, they’ll do things like bailing out of a second story window, it might be dragging another firefighter out of a building, sliding down a ladder, sliding down a hose, basically abandoning a building when things go wrong.”
The Bozeman Fire Department partners with the Central Valley and Big Sky departments to provide the academy. This spring’s Bozeman recruits will spend time with the Central Valley department, as well, Kolman said.
Kolman said he is very proud of the fire academy program and the firefighters it produces.
“The quality of these young men and women coming out of our training academy are more prepared today than in the history of our organization. So, we’ve really moved forward a lot and put in a ton of hard work,” he said.
After their first year, they will continue working for more certifications, including learning to drive fire engines and the apparatus.
There are other trainings the department does with firefighters. All firefighters learn to install car seats, as a service to community members, Kolman said.
