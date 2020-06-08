GALLATIN CO., Mont. - Authorities rescued three people whitewater rafting after two of them fell into the water going over a rock on the Gallatin River Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, two people fell into the river going over House Rock, and the third person remained on the raft with no paddles.
One person was brought to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and suffers a neck injury, according to GCSO. GSCO says the other two people are not injured.
According to GSCO, all three people are skilled raft guides who were properly equipped.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue helped rescue the rafters.
Montana Whitewater Rafting and Yellowstone Zipline recovered the raft.