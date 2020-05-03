BOZEMAN- Search and rescue was called out after a three-year-old girl walked away from home.
According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue, the three-year-old walked away from her home while her grandmother was caring for her, and neighborhood friends and people passing by began to look for her before law enforcement arrived.
When deputies arrived on scene, the girl had been missing for about an hour and a half.
Search and rescue resources were called to respond, however, their mission was canceled before they could arrive because the girl was located at a neighbor’s house playing with a dog.
The three-year-old has since been safely returned to her father.