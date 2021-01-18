BOZEMAN, Mont. - The non-profit organization Thrive in Bozeman is offering a virtual 'Girl on a Run' program.
The program starts Tuesday and combines social-emotional learnings with physical activity for Gallatin and Park County girls in grades 3-5.
Thrive is a community-based organization that serves over 7,000 children, parents, and community members in Bozeman.
'Girls on a Run' is one of Thrives five signature programs.
The program teaches young girls the opportunity to connect, grow, and thrive.
Thrive Youth Programs Coordinator Maura Riley said, "They meet after school twice a week and they work with volunteers from the community who are the coaches that help teach them different things like how to understand their emotions and how to communicate those emotions and how to stand up for themselves or for their friends."
There is 16 interactive lesson in the program season and the 'Girls on a Run' program ends with a 5K event.
Thrive offers many programs for all age groups and one can register for a program on the Thrive website.