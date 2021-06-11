BOZEMAN, Mont. - A tiny home built in cooperation with SWMBIA Cares and local youth will be presented during the SWIMBA Home Expo at the Gallatin Valley Mall.

The home was built as SWMBIA Cares worked with local youth on a new mentorship program in conjunction with the Bozeman Field School.

With members of the local construction industry who donated time and materials, the group built a fully functional tiny house ready for placement.

In addition, SWIMBA Cares said several students got a head start on future construction careers.

The Tiny House was recently moved from Kenyon Knoble on Oak Street to the Gallatin Valley Mall, where it will be showcased at this weekend’s SWMBIA Home Expo.

Bids on the home will be taken on the purchase of the tiny house as a method of funding the second year of the program.

The home expo will be Saturday, June 12 and Sunday June 13.