Tiny home village will offer affordable housing to more than 20 individuals

BOZEMAN- The Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) of District IX will move forward with its plan of building a new affordable housing complex.
The “Housing First Village” project has been in the works for over five years as community partners at Montana State University and St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman have collaborated on the idea.
Purchase of a six-acre, two-lot property off of Wheat Drive in Bozeman was completed in late June.
A tiny home village supporting 20 residents is expected to be built by next summer on the first one-acre lot just south of the temporary site of the HRDC’s Warming Center.
The second five-acre lot will be a longer-term project hoping to provide a significant amount of more affordable homes to the area at a future date.
HRDC expects that volunteer opportunities for the new homes will open up by next summer.
Tracy Menuez, the associate director and community development director of the HRDC, said a goal of the tiny homes is to assist members of the community who are in need of a more affordable housing solution.
“Our goal is to have people pay 30% of their income towards their rent just like they would at any subsidized development in the city,” Menuez said.
Menuez said the HRDC sees about 300 people a year come through their seasonal emergency shelter.
The hope for tiny home residents is to be as actively involved in the community as possible with the neighborhood itself being a resident-driven community.
More information can be found here.