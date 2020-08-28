Tipped-over tandem trailer spills 3K gal. of gasoline in Yellowstone

BOZEMAN - Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closing the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction as park staff evaluates a gasoline spill from a tipped-over tandem trailer Friday.
YNP says in a release the spill happened Thursday and the park closed the portion of the road shortly after.
YNP says a commercial vehicle was pulling unleaded gasoline to park facilities and then tipped over, spilling 3,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline in the westside of the park.
According to YNP, there's not proof of gasoline in the Yellowstone River.
The investigation is ongoing and YNP has no further information to share.
Mud Volcano is open and visitors can enter from the north. The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge is also open and visitors can enter from the south.