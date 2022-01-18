LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Custer Gallatin National Forest, Yellowstone Ranger District, announced today it is official. After more than a decade, the Forest Service has closed on the South Crazy Land Exchange!
With the Exchange completed, two easements were acquired, along with the exchange of approximately 1,920 acres of National Forest for 1,877.5 acres of private lands.
Before the exchange, this area was sectioned off like a checkerboard, making continuous public access spanning the area, from northeast of Livingston, Montana and northwest of Big Timber, Montana, impossible. The sections entering Forest Service lands are now available for public use.
"Our team is pleased to bring this exchange to the finish line and have these sections in the public estate. Completion of this exchange demonstrates progress in this highly valued and complex landscape," said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor, said in the announcement today.
There are many benefits to the completed Exchange, including the consolidation of National Forest System lands to create a larger block of clearly identifiable public land, the reduction of unintended trespassing onto private property, lowered administrative costs, and much more.
"While we recognize there is work ahead to continue improving public access and land consolidation in the Crazy Mountains, it feels good to pause to celebrate this step forward. We’re thankful for the interest and passion that people have for this area, and for the cooperation and support from landowners and partners in making this a reality," Erickson said.
The current map is available here, while an updated online data and map insert will be available to the public later in 2022. The Over Snow Vehicle Use Map (OSVUM) and the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) should still be consulted for travel regulations. Download the Avenza app and get Custer Gallatin MVUM maps here.
More information at the USDA project page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.