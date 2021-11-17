BOZEMAN, Mont. - Heebs Fresh Market, a local grocery store in Bozeman, has been sold to Town & Country Foods.
After 13 years of owning Heebs, owners Sherri and Mitch Bradley decided to retire.
Town & Country, the Bozeman-based and employee-owned grocery chain, plans to rebrand Heebs and take over their 8th store on Jan. 1, 2022.
The local chain also has stores in Livingston, Belgrade, Lewistown, Dillon, and Billings.
Right now, Heebs has over 50 employees and under their new ownership, Town & Country plans to keep all the current staff.
Mitch Bradly said it's difficult to leave his employees and customers but, he is confident sending Heebs shoppers off to another locally owned store.
"When I have been it their stores they have got a really good variety they can do whatever they feel too like with the chain stores they are dictated they have to buy from certain sources and for like town and country they are wide open they can do what they feel is needed and we have the same thing," Bradley said.
Under the new ownership with Town & Country, Western Drug Pharmacy located inside Heebs will continue to stay open to customers.
