LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Trû North Café is reopening Friday after closing for almost two weeks for some needed repairs.
A car accident damaged the storefront in February when a woman accidentally pulled her car forward. The café was able to stay open since the accident. Trû North owner JamesLangteaux said luckily the car did not break any windows and no one was hurt.
The damage initially appeared to be minimal, only requiring some cosmetic work. But that was not the case.
“It looked like it wasn’t that big of a deal, but when the contractor came in, they realized there was structural damage, the windows were so old they had to actually put all new windows in and all new doors,” Langteaux said. “It actually worked out to be a really nice upgrade.”
Basecamp Construction completed the construction on Thursday and now the café is opening.
Langteaux said he is looking forward to getting people back in the door, making good food and drinks and playing good music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.