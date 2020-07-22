TRAFFIC ALERT: Chip Seal Work at Highland Boulevard and Ellis Street

BOZEMAN- Starting at noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Montana Lines will be performing chip seal work at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Ellis Street.
The traffic signal will not be operational during this time and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.
Work around the intersection will last several hours and drivers should expect delays around Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and the surrounding areas.
Crews will sweep loose chips on Friday, July 24, 2020, so drivers should exercise caution due to loose chips and gravel on the roadway.