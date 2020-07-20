TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on 7th Avenue in Bozeman, between Mendenhall Street and Durston Road/Peach Street

BOZEMAN- Roadwork for improvements to sidewalks will reduce traffic to one lane on 7th Avenue from Mendenhall Street to the intersection of Durston Road and Peach Street beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday July 20, 2020.
Ty Giffin, general manager of Treasure State Inc., said the roadwork is expected to continue for at least two to three weeks.
The improvements between the curb lines and the front portion of the properties on the west and east sides of 7th Avenue is a long-term project which will last throughout the summer and fall months of 2020.
Be sure to give yourself time if traveling around the area on your daily commutes. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Watch for signs, workers and equipment in the area and a reminder that fines double in work zones.