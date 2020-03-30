TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on Main to Oak due to construction

BOZEMAN- Rouse Avenue, Main to Oak project is resuming construction Monday, March 30.
Construction hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Travel on Rouse Avenue between Oak Street and Tamarack Street will be limited to one lane.
Crews will be milling the road which involves removing the top layer of asphalt. They will simultaneously be installing a storm drain.
The City of Bozeman will also be in the area performing water valve replacements.
The Montana Department of Transportation anticipates a full closure between Oak Street and Tamarack Street for the weeks of April 6 and April 13.
Crews anticipate construction to wrap up in December 2020.