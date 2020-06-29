TRAFFIC ALERT: MDT pauses construction around Bozeman for Independence Day travel 

BOZEMAN- The Montana Department of Transportation announced that crews will pause road construction projects in the Gallatin Valley ahead of the holiday weekend.
Traffic control will continue to be set up in many areas but crews will not be working. This is to help drivers get through the project area without having to navigate around workers.
No active construction will take place starting on July 3, MDT would like to remind drivers to follow all posted signage and reduce speeds through work zones.
Missouri River Contracting crews, working to fully reconstruct Rouse Avenue in Bozeman’s downtown corridor, will be off the road by Friday, July 3.
Rouse Avenue, between Main Street and Lamme Street, will continue to be fully closed to traffic, and Rouse Avenue between Peach Street and Lamme Street will be closed to through traffic.
Traffic is advised to detour around construction by taking Oak Street, Seventh Avenue, and Main Street.
The Peach Street intersection is open during this time but the Lamme Street intersection is closed.
Crews will return to work at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 6.
Dick Anderson Construction crews working to improve bridge decks in Big Sky will be off the roadway by noon on Thursday, July 2.
Drivers can continue to expect single-lane closures with a traffic signal in place by the bridge by MT 64 and US 191 and the bridge by Little Coyote Road.
Construction will resume on Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m.
Highway 191 – North of West Yellowstone:
Riverside Contracting crews making improvements to US 191’s road surface in Yellowstone National Park will be off the highway starting Friday, July 3.
Drivers can expect a single-lane closure with a traffic signal in place by the Gallatin River Bridge near Specimen Creek Trailhead.
Minimal delays of less than 10 minutes are expected during this time.
Construction will resume on Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m.