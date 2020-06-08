TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple closures in the Bozeman area starting Monday

BOZEMAN- Starting Monday, June 8, 2020, there will be multiple traffic alerts in that could impact your drive to work.
Ferguson will be closed to traffic from Oak to Babcock. Work will resume on the Durston Reconstruction on Tuesday, May 5 between Ferguson and Fowler.
The roundabout and Yellowstone Avenue will be closed intermittently as needed.
Durston will be closed from Ferguson to Flanders Mill for reconstruction of this section.
The Manley Road Reconstruction project from Griffin Drive north to the city limits begins on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers during work hours but will return to two lanes during non-working hours.
The intersection of South 3rd and Graf will be closed starting Monday, June 8 for construction of a roundabout.
This work is expected to last through August 1.
You can follow the link associated with each alert for a detour work map.